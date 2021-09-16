You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

First 4 Bridging appoints key account manager and underwriter

by:
  • 16/09/2021
First 4 Bridging appoints key account manager and underwriter
First 4 Bridging (F4B) has hired Drena Gashi as a key account manager to cover London and the surrounding areas.

 

Gashi (pictured) has experience in the sales and finance sectors with a focus on specialist lending and private client relationships.

She previously worked at JP Morgan Chase Bank as a lending specialist and Crystal Specialist Finance as a business development manager for corporate sales.

The lender has also appointed Katie Dawes to its underwriting team.

Dawes joins from the Legal Hub Group where she was lending audit manager. She has nine years experience in the finance industry including positions as a case owner at Affirmative Finance and as a case officer at TFC Homeloans.

At F4B, Dawes will be responsible for ensuring cases progress smoothly and service level agreements are reached.

In February 2021, F4B expanded its intermediary proposition with the launch of the F4B Network. This came on the back of demand from advisers who have used the packager’s expertise across the specialist lending markets.

Donna Wells, director at F4B, said further additions would be made to the team as the business expanded.

She added: “The recruitment process is never easy and we are delighted to have attracted two outstanding talents to help accelerate our ambitious growth plans and provide an even stronger level of expertise and support for new and existing intermediary partners.”

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

