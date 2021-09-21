Mint Property Finance expands range with high value bridging loan

Specialist finance lender Mint Property Finance has added a fourth product its power product range to cater for those requiring higher value loans.

The high value bridge product has a maximum loan size of £5m and is available up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV).

It is available on residential kerbside houses and flats, with all borrowers considered. It has no minimum terms and cosmetic works are allowed.

Founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance, Andrew Lazare (pictured), said: “To date, we, along with a lot of our competitors, have been focused on sub-million-pound loans. We are seeing increasing demand for higher value loans particularly within the M25.

“As we continue to significantly grow our business, along with our funding, we are in a position to satisfy that appetite for higher value lending with the launch of our high value bridge; further strengthening our foothold in the South.”

Other products in the range, which it introduced in June, include its standard bridge, available up to 85 per cent LTV and with rates from 0.4 per cent per month.

The range also has a light works product available up to 75 per cent gross development value and a Scotland bridge product for loans from £75,000 and £1m available and rates from 0.4 per cent per month.