You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Landlords spent average of £13,000 on property renovations last year

by:
  • 12/10/2021
  • 0
Landlords spent average of £13,000 on property renovations last year
Property investors spent £13,000 on updating properties in the last 12 months, with the majority funding these through personal savings or investments, according to data.

Shawbrook Bank research revealed 62 per cent of landlords renovated at least one of their rental properties in the last year, with 18 per cent updating more than one.

Almost 20 per cent of those used credit cards or short-term finance products to complete the project, but the majority harnessed their own finances and 12 per cent used an inheritance or windfall. A further 12 per cent used a second charge mortgage loan.

The survey found that the last year provided an opportunity to undertake improvements to their properties. With more experiencing a gap between tenancies, taking the opportunity to refurbish allowed them to improve the property without causing disruption, with 14 per cent of landlords saying they chose to renovate because they had an extended period between their previous and incoming tenants.

 

Larger property holdings

Portfolio landlords with four or more properties spent an average of £17,000 on renovations, with repainting, new carpets, fitting new flooring, and new kitchens and bathrooms all popular among those surveyed.

Some landlords – 14 per cent – also undertook even bigger projects such as kitchen extensions, a loft conversion at 10 per cent or eight per cent building a home office in the garden in order to capitalise on current demand for more space for home-working and living.

John Eastgate (pictured), MD, property finance at Shawbrook Bank, said: “Ensuring that properties are up to a good standard and meet the current demands of tenants is a mark of a responsible landlord, however, it’s important that landlords are not putting themselves at risk financially in order to undertake this work. Unsecured short-term finance products like credit cards can come with high interest rates which could leave landlords with substantial debt.”

He added: “There are other finance options available to landlords which can often be less well-known but a suitable alternative to short-term credit or using personal savings, for example, a second charge mortgage can be a good option for landlords looking to refurbish. We’d encourage any landlord considering a renovation to speak to their broker about their options before putting it on a credit card.”

He added: “Renovating your properties can help attract more tenants, secure higher rents and boost the value of the property, but don’t do so at the expense of your own financial security.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.