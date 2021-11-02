You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Landlord confidence reaches five-year high

by:
  • 02/11/2021
  • 0
Landlord confidence reaches five-year high
Landlord confidence around rental yields, their lettings businesses, capital gains, the private rented sector and the UK financial market have reached their highest level since 2016.

 

According to a survey by BVA BDRC and Paragon Bank, which surveyed 600 landlords, 57 per cent had good or very good expectations around rental yields.

Around half, or 48 per cent, of those surveyed had good or very good expectations for their own letting business and 47 per cent had similar expectations for capital gains.

The research found that just over a quarter, 26 per cent, of those surveyed had good or very good expectations for the UK financial market and 38 per cent reported similar expectations for the private rented sector.

The results follow record lows for all categories in the first quarter of last year due to pandemic uncertainty.

At the time 24 per cent of those surveyed reported good or very good expectations around rental yields, 19 per cent were positive about their lettings business and 15 per cent were optimistic around capital gains.

Only nine per cent were positive about the private rented sector and three per cent were optimistic about the UK financial market.

The research also showed a link between those with larger portfolios and their levels of optimism around the sector.

Around 56 per cent of landlords with 11 or more properties felt good or very good about the prospects for their own lettings business. This fell to 46 per cent for those with one to 10 properties.

Heightened optimism was also linked to purchasing behaviour, with almost two thirds (63 per cent) who have recently bought reporting a positive outlook compared to 48 per cent of respondents overall.

More than three quarters of respondents (78 per cent) who said that they planned to expand their letting business also reported positive expectations.

Richard Rowntree (pictured), managing director of mortgages at Paragon, said: “Understandably, landlord confidence fell sharply in the first quarter of 2020, as the extent of the pandemic became clear.

“It is fantastic to see optimism bounce back and rise in the time since; it is an indication of the strength of the sector. Landlords see the sector’s issues and opportunities on a daily basis so measuring their outlook can provide useful insight for the industry and, as we see here, investor confidence can have a real impact on behaviour.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.