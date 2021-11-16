Redwood hires Simon Steer in business development role

Redwood Bank has hired Simon Steer as business development manager (BDM) for Yorkshire as part of the challenger bank’s plans for growth.

Steer brings more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services sector to the role, having previously worked as relationship manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland, and most recently as broker BDM at Natwest for five years.

Steer (pictured) said: “I am thrilled to be joining such an experienced and exciting team. Redwood Bank has a genuine passion for achieving great customer outcomes and I’m determined to play my part to support the bank’s continued growth aspirations.”

Leon Marklew, director of business development at Redwood Bank, added: “Simon is a great new recruit for our business, with his experience and knowledge in the finance industry, he is a valuable addition to the team.

“I am delighted he’s joining Redwood and look forward to working with him.”