Buzz Capital joins ASTL

Bridging lender Buzz Capital has joined the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

The Brighton-based lender offers bridging finance up to a maximum of 75 per cent loan-to-value, across a range of lending targets. These include purchase, refinance and refurbishment of residential or semi-commercial property; commercial to residential conversions and development exits. In addition, for those with complex circumstances a bespoke offering is available.

David Peck, property director at Buzz Capital, said the firm was committed to delivering affordable property business loans, and focusing on providing “open, transparent and customer-focused solutions”.

He continued: “This focus on the best outcomes for the end customer aligns closely with the ethos and objectives of the ASTL and we are proud to become members of such a well-respected association.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, added: “As with all our members, Buzz Capital commits to the ASTL Code of Conduct, which is built on fairness, customer focus, and transparency. I would encourage all brokers seeking a short-term lending solution for their clients, to look for ASTL membership as a badge of quality.”

The addition of Buzz comes after bridging applications hit a new record high in the last quarter, according to ASTL figures.