Second Charge Lending

Second charge lending on track to hit £1bn this year – Loans Warehouse

  • 25/11/2021
Second charge lending is on track to reach £1bn by the end of the year as lending in October reached a record high, according to Loans Warehouse's managing director Matt Tristram.

 

He said the £1bn target was a "benchmark for success for second charge lending".

Its Secured Loan Index report highlighted that in October the volume of second charge lending came to around £123.6m, which is up £13.4m on the previous month, and the highest recorded under FCA regulation. The previous peak was in 2019 at £118m.

These figures were boosted by the addition of Selina Finance to the market and the removal of pandemic restrictions.

Earlier this week Selina Finance launched an 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) second charge range.

Completions in October also grew by 10 per cent from September to 2,839, which is a record high.

Consolidation loans made up around 46 per cent of loans offered in this period, which was followed by consolidation and home improvements at around 30 per cent and home improvements at around 19 per cent.

The average completion time for second charge loans in October was 17 days, which is 1.7 days faster than September. The average term for a second charge loan was 18.8 years.

Around three quarters of loans offered in October were below 85 per cent LTV, which the report said was because first charge lending at higher LTVs had become more limited during the pandemic. Borrowers’ equity, therefore, was limited and second charge became an alternative method for raising capital.

The proportion of second charge loans below 85 per cent LTV was higher during the pandemic when first charge higher LTV lending was more limited, according to Tristram.

The report collates second charge lending figures from Optimum Credit, Oplo, United Trust Bank, Together Money, Masthaven, Norton Home Loans, Equifinance, Evolution Money, Spring Finance and Selina Finance.

