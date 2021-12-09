ASTL adds Debenhams Ottaway to membership

Law firm Debenhams Ottaway has joined the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) as an associate member.

Debenhams Ottaway is a multi-service law firm that works with businesses, individuals and families in Hertfordshire, London and across the UK. The firm offers services including banking finance and loan agreements, litigation and dispute resolution, and corporate insolvency and restructuring.

Elliot Nathan, associate solicitor at Debenhams Ottaway, said: “I am delighted that Debenhams Ottaway has been appointed as an associate member of the ASTL. This is an excellent opportunity to expand our network and to make useful introductions. We look forward to sharing legal insight and working with other ASTL members to help them and their clients.”

Vic Jannels (pictured), chief executive of the ASTL, said: “I am pleased to welcome Debenhams Ottaway as the latest professional organisation to become an associate member of the ASTL. Short term property lending serves as a vital tool for customers, providing a funding solution for a wide variety of circumstances.

“The reputation of our sector is built on all of the businesses involved, which is why associate members are so important to the ASTL, and our growing membership reflects the increasing number of like-minded businesses that want to demonstrate a commitment to high standards and focus on the end customer.”