Fiduciam secures £400m funding

Specialist lender Fiduciam has secured £400m in funding to be deployed this year and as a result, the lender has lowered rates and plans to expand its operations.

Interest rates now begin at 0.55 per cent a month for bridging loans, 0.57 per cent a month for permitted development and conversion loans and 0.61 per cent per month for ground-up development loans.

The lender said it expects demand to be strong for its commercial and development loans this year as the economy recovers and projects which were put on hold resume.

Fiduciam’s loans range from £250,000 to £25m and have a term of six months to three years. Lending is available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) for residential property and up to 65 per cent for commercial property.

Last week, Fiduciam announced it had expanded into Scotland as it saw the region as a “key target” for 2022.

Jake McCausland, heading Fiduciam’s development lending for the UK and Ireland, said: “Our 2022 development pipeline is very strong, and the large number of repeat borrowers we see is a testament to the service we are able to offer.

“The new interest rates and LTV parameters will allow us to build on this and establish ourselves as a leading development lender.”

Johan Groothaert (pictured), CEO of Fiduciam, added: “The additional £400m of funding now available to be deployed in 2022 is a strong vote of confidence by our institutional funding partners, both in the economy and in Fiduciam as a lender.

“We are expanding our lending operations across all markets, the UK as well as Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany. 2022 promises to be a very busy year and we look forward to assisting as many entrepreneurs as possible to turn their projects into reality.”