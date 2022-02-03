Enra hires Ryan McGrath and Pepper Money promotes Tom Whitney

Pepper Money promoted Tom Whitney to head of sales for second charge mortgages and Enra Specialist Finance named Ryan McGrath, former chief executive of The Loans Engine, as its new programme manager.

Enra, the parent company of West One Loans, Enterprise Finance and Vantage Finance, said McGrath would map out and deliver its strategy for growth.

The company, which offers tailored lending and broking services to landlords, homeowners, professional property investors and developers, said McGrath brought with him more than three decades of experience in the financial services sector, including 23 in specialist finance.

McGrath said: “I’m very excited to join a company like Enra because it’s a hugely successful business providing access to a broad and growing range of specialist finance solutions, both as a lender and distributor. Not only that, but it has a great reputation for supporting its customers and staff alike. Enra, presents a great opportunity for me to build on my many years of experience in the sector.”

‘Ambitious plans’

Stephen Hogg, Enra Specialist Finance’s chief operating officer, said he looked forward to working with McGrath “as we extend West One’s lending proposition to homeowners, investors and property professionals.

“At West One we have ambitious plans over the next few years to expand our product offering to further support our customers through the property investment lifecycle. Ryan’s many years in the specialist industry make him ideally placed to help us deliver our programme of intended change.”

Pepper Money hires head of sales for second charges

Meanwhile, Pepper Money named Whitney as head of sales for second charge mortgages, following the successful integration of the business with Optimum Credit, where he has worked since 2016 as a business development manager for the North of England and Scotland after serving in sales and operations positions at One Savings Bank and Freedom Finance.

Pepper Money said he would now help its second charge sales team by developing and implementing strategies to support its core brokers.

Privilege and passion

Whitney said: “I’m extremely passionate about the second charge industry and the potential that lies ahead for Pepper Money. I feel privileged to be heading up the sales function and look forward to working with our network of brokers.”

Caroline Mirakian, sales director second charge mortgages, added that she was impressed by Whitney’s “tenacity in supporting our brokers, his commitment to overachievement and his ability to think outside the box.”