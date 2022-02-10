You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Alternative Bridging Corporation expands service team

  10/02/2022
Alternative Bridging Corporation has appointed Robert Seymour as an underwriter and Divya Patel (pictured) as case manager in an expansion of its service team.

 

Seymour joins from the Loans Partnership where he worked for two years as a senior bridging, commercial and development specialist.

He has 17 years’ experience in specialist lending, with previous roles at Enterprise Finance where he was head of second charge mortgage advice for six years and the Loans Engine where he was a secured loan underwriter for four years.

At Alternative Bridging Corporation, Seymour will work with the team to provide decisions across the lender’s short-term finance proposition. He will report to director Stephen Meller.

Meller said: “I’d like to welcome Robert to the team. He has a huge amount of experience and expertise in specialist finance and will play a vital role in helping us to further enhance the excellent underwriting service we provide to our intermediaries.”

Patel was most recently quality assurance and compliance assistant at the Loans Engine, a role she held for two years. Prior to that, she spent six years at Nationwide Building Society in a variety of roles with the most recent being personal banking insurance manager, which she did for five years.

She will report to Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation.

Rubins said: “We’re really pleased that Divya has joined our expanding service function. Her experience in the personal banking, mortgage and compliance sector will hold her in good stead to manage a wide variety of bridging and commercial finance cases.”

Rubins continued to say as the lender approached its 30th year, it had further ambitions to enhance its lending and service propositions.

He added: “To achieve this, we recognise the importance of employing the right people. Both Robert and Divya will play an important part in helping Alternative maintain its position as one of the leading lights in specialist lending.”

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

