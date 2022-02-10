Saxon Trust hires Brian West as head of sales and marketing

Brian West has spent the past 18 months working as a consultant for media and fintech companies including the Falbros Group and funding specialists Pivot.

He has spent over 25 years in the property sector holding senior roles at corporate blue-chip lenders such as GE Capital and serving two terms as a board director of the Association of Short-Term Lenders (ASTL) between 2015 and 2020. He has also worked at smaller specialist lenders such as Swift, Funding 365 and Central Bridging.

West joins Saxon Trust as the group seeks to expand and will be working with co-founder and director, Andrew Gardiner.

He said: “I’ve learnt some interesting new skills over the last 18 months and look forward to using these and all my experience to help drive growth at Saxon Trust. The Saxon Trust team have been trading successfully for over 15 years but have tended to fly under the radar. With institutional funding lines now in place to compliment our strategic backers the future looks very exciting as we expand and enhance our proposition.”

Gardiner added: “Brian has huge experience, he’s uniquely well-connected in the industry and we are delighted he’s joined us to help us drive the Saxon Trust proposition forward. He is the latest in a series of senior appointments and his arrival ensures that we now have the team in place to take Saxon Trust to the next level.”

Saxon Trust was established in 2006 and previously traded as Calmez. It rebranded as Saxon Trust in 2020 to widen its appeal across a broader suite of loan products and to assist borrowers throughout their project life cycle.

It specialises in bridging and development loans from £100,000 to £5m over periods of three to 36 months.