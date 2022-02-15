First 4 Bridging hires Besmir Kurti as intermediary relations head for the South

First 4 Bridging (F4B) has hired Besmir Kurti (pictured) as its head of intermediary relations for the South, where he will broaden the support for its intermediary partners and attract more introducers to the firm.

Kurti rejoins the packager following a spell as senior business development manager (BDM) at Bridge Invest for just under half a year. Before that he worked at F4B as a BDM for around a year.

He started his financial services career in 2014 as a bridging underwriter at Enterprise Finance, and then went on to work at Avamore Capital and The Bridge Crowd as a BDM.

Donna Wells, director at F4B, said “Besmir is someone we know well here at F4B and he has the capabilities to provide the expertise, support and contacts that our introducers and intermediary partners expect in such a fast-paced and demanding marketplace. His role is key to the sustained growth of the business and in ensuring that we continue to deliver the highest service standards for which we are renowned throughout the industry.”

F4B said its presence across the UK had grown in recent years and it had established working relationships with intermediaries, introducers, service providers and private lenders around the country. This had allowed to increase its extensive range of specialist lending solutions.

Earlier this month F4B also expanded its intermediary proposition with the launch of the F4B Network.