Kent Reliance for Intermediaries hires BDM for South London, West London and West End

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, an arm of the specialist lender OSB Group, has hired Melanie Merchant (pictured) as its business development manager (BDM) covering South London, West London and the city’s West End.

With more than 20 years of sales and business development experience, Merchant also has worked as a broker and as a BDM specialising in residential and buy-to-let properties.

She recently was BDM for Nationwide Building Society and has also held roles at Newcastle Building Society, Chase De Vere Mortgage Management, and Skipton Building Society.

The company said she brought expertise in helping limited company and portfolio landlords to the position, as well as knowledge around high net worth clients who can have complex incomes and requirements that prove too challenging for many high street lenders.

Merchant said she was attracted to the job because of “the strong reputation surrounding both Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and the OSB Group” and was “looking forward to having a direct positive impact by working with brokers to identify new opportunities and supporting them to achieve their business goals”.

Alan Kimber, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries’ national sales manager, said: “We’re committed to bringing value and expertise to our brokers and Melanie’s appointment helps us to enhance our presence and strengthen relationships with London brokers.

“We’re particularly keen to utilise Melanie’s wider financial services experience and I’m confident her drive and people-centred approach will be an asset.”