You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Hodge changes its residential development loan criteria

by:
  • 24/03/2022
  • 0
Hodge changes its residential development loan criteria
Hodge has announced changes to its residential development loan criteria.

It will now allow lending on alternative residential assets, including student accommodation and retirement living. 

The change has been made in response to client and broker demand, Hodge said. The bank was previously focused on pure residential development but is now looking to broaden this. 

It has therefore also launched a development finance loan for experienced developers in England, Scotland and Wales with non-complex ownership structures.

The loan is available to those borrowing through limited companies, PLCs, LLP, partnerships and individual borrowers

It goes up to 80 per cent loan to cost (LTC) and 65 per cent loan to gross development value (LTGDV). The minimum loan size is £1m and the maximum is £5m over a two-year term. 

Gareth Davies, Hodge’s head of development finance, said: “There is clearly demand for development funding in the alternative residential asset class and, given Hodge’s history and experience in this sector, it makes sense for us to expand our appetite across multiple asset classes.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.