Market Harborough Building Society appoints bridging underwriter

  • 07/04/2022
Market Harborough Building Society appoints bridging underwriter
Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has appointed Nicky Vaughan as its bridging underwriter.

 

Vaughan (pictured) was previously at Bridging Finance Solutions, where she worked as a bridging and development underwriter for nearly three years.  

Overall, she has more than 10 years’ of underwriting experience, including a one-year stint at Bridge Bank Capital and two years at loan provider Capify. 

The mutual’s bridging team is led by Stephen Barringer, head of specialist lending, and includes Will Edwards, senior lending specialist. 

Barringer said: “We pride ourselves on offering a first-class service to all our intermediary partners and are delighted to welcome Nicky to the bridging team. Our partners will be able to contact her directly as their cases progress and will benefit from her wealth of knowledge and experience.” 

Vaughan said “MHBS has a comprehensive range of products for both simple and more complex cases and I’m excited to be joining their dedicated bridging team. I’m looking forward to working closely with their intermediaries and helping them secure the right bridging solution for their clients.” 

