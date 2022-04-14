You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Selina Business reports record Q1 with cases and completions more than doubling

by:
  • 14/04/2022
  • 0
Selina Business reports record Q1 with cases and completions more than doubling
Selina Business reported a record quarter of cases and completions with their business credit facility, just under a year after relaunching the product.

According to the lender, case submissions from its broker channel had more than doubled compared to the prior quarter.

It added that it had more than doubled its total for total sum lent compared to the prior quarter but did not disclose specific figures.

Selina Business relaunched its business credit facility product in July, with a focus on limited company lending.

Facilities were secured through second charges on residential properties and went in to growing businesses.

According to the lender, several facilities were focused on refinancing expensive existing loans and Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) loans outside of the interest-free period.

Selina Business said that around £1.6m worth of deals were completed in the last 24 hours of March. This was split between two facilities, one of which was £871,500, which it said was the largest facility of the quarter.

The loan was for a nursery business, that used the drawdown facility to invest and develop new nurseries over a 24-year term at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Josh White, business lending lead at Selina Finance, said it had seen a record quarter for cases submitted by brokers, deals completed, and had broken its records for largest facility and one day completions.

He said: “Our team and valued introducers have beaten expectations and created a strong base for what we hope will be exponential year-on-year growth for our business credit facility product.”

White said that Selina had seen more business owners wanting to cut the cost of capital after loading themselves with expensive unsecured lending and their CBILS loan started to require repayment.

He said that the lender aims to improve broker and client experience in Q2 by adding more technology to enhance the underwriting process.

Selina Business offers flexible secured lending products to businesses, and was established in 2019.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.