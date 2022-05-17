You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Sancus adds to sales team with BDM

  • 17/05/2022
Clare Cuff has been appointed business development manager at Sancus.

Cuff boasts lengthy experience in business development, having recently spent almost two years as regional development director at Together. This came after spending over 12 years at Barclays Bank, where she rose to the ranks of premier banking relationship manager.

Sancus has been on a recruitment drive, with Cuff representing the seventh addition to the UK sales team in the last 12 months. This has involved creating two dedicated teams, one based in the north and one in the south, overseen by sales director Richard Whitehouse.

Whitehouse said that Cuff completed the sales team in the south, noting that a key strategy in its growth plans was bringing in property finance specialists with a proactive attitude and wide network of contacts.

He continued: “We have recruited some very talented, knowledgeable individuals over the last year, Clare being the most recent addition, we are all really looking forward to working with her.”

Cuff (pictured) added: “I feel it’s an exciting time to join Sancus and I look forward to being part of the growth journey we are on. Sancus has some fantastic products which I am looking forward to being able to offer to my network.”

Sancus recently confirmed it lost £10.3m in 2021.

