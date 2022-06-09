OMS completes API integration with Pepper Money for second charge business

Users will be able to directly access Pepper Money’s second charge range and get a full decision in principle without having to reenter data.

OMS said that this would “support and speed up the advice process, sourcing and delivery”.

Pepper Money launched its second charge mortgage proposition after it completed its merger with Optimum Credit earlier this year.

Borrowers can access up to £1m with repayments periods up to 30 years and they can access up to 100 per cent of property value. The minimum property value needed is £75,000.

Pepper Money also offers no early repayment charge products and no valuation products.

OMS offers residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection products and has integrated with Iress, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Submissions Brain, SmartrFit and Knowledge Bank.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “In recent times we’ve seen the second charge sector really starting to make its mark within the wider mortgage industry and in meeting a wider range of borrowing needs.

“It has also progressed greatly from a tech standpoint and this continues to be evident in ongoing conversations we are having with a raft of second charge specialists and lenders with a second charge arm.”

He added that Pepper Money was a “forward-thinking lender with one of the most inclusive specialist offerings” and hoped this integration would support its second charge business and provide a simpler journey for brokers.

Caroline Mirakian, sales director for second charge mortgages at Pepper Money, said: “Our dedicated teamwork with a range of approved specialist partners to offer second charge mortgages to customers. We are always interested in building new partnerships and we pride ourselves on the lasting relationships we build with our broker intermediaries.

“The OMS platform is a great fit for our proposition and its extensive reach, together with the expertise of the team behind it, we will help even more intermediaries gain access to a competitive range of second charge options backed by a strong service offering, including our experienced team of business development managers.”