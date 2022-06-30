You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Castle Trust launches dedicated bridging proposition

by:
  30/06/2022
Castle Trust launches dedicated bridging proposition
Castle Trust Bank has brought out a bridging proposition, which will be supported by its own sales, underwriting and processing teams.

The range features specialist products for heavy refurbishment, light refurbishment and a bridge product that can be used for chain breaks, quick purchases, auction purchases and development exits.

It is available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) on a nine or 12-month term, with rolled-up interest and rates starting at 0.65 per cent.

Castle Trust Bank’s light refurbishment product is available for works that fall under permitted development, works that require building regulation sign-off, residential to house in multiple (HMO) conversions of up to six tenants, replacement windows, decoration, light central heating and electrical work, internal reconfiguration, full rewiring, and installation of new bathrooms and kitchens.

It is available up to 80 per cent LTV on a nine or 12-month term, with rolled-up interest and rates starting at 0.67 per cent.

The heavy refurbishment product can be used where planning permission is necessary, although not on ground-up developments.

Anna Lewis (pictured), director of proposition and strategy at Castle Trust Bank, said: “There is growing demand from investors for straightforward bridging finance that can help them to achieve their desired returns and we have responded to this demand with the launch of our dedicated bridging proposition which makes it quicker and easier for brokers to match their clients with the right finance.

“Our proposition is supported by specialist teams with a wealth of bridging expertise, who are on-hand to help brokers find an easy solution for even the most complex of cases.”

