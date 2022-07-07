Hynd joins Redwood Bank as COO

Julian Hynd (pictured), former chief operating officer at Shawbrook Bank, has been named as Redwood Bank's chief commercial officer.

The challenger bank which lends to SMEs has offices in Letchworth Garden City, Herts, and Warrington, Cheshire.

The father of two brings has over 30 years experience in financial services and was most recently the chief operating officer of Shawbrook Bank.

He has also held senior roles within large multinationals, including First Rand, Siemens and Ford Credit Europe Bank.

Hynd will be responsible for strategy, customer proposition and products, marketing, portfolio management and mergers and acquisitions.

Redwood was set up five years ago and offers property finance, including buy to let (BTL) and business owner mortgages through brokers.

Hynd (pictured) said: “Any organisation I join must have 3Cs at its centre – customers, colleagues and a culture of excellence and Redwood Bank certainly does. I met the chief executive Gary Wilkinson several years ago at a conference, shortly after Redwood Bank launched, and was impressed by the vision and aspiration to make a real difference for SME customers.

“Over the years I have watched as Redwood Bank has grown, its reputation expanded, and its people blossomed in the pursuit of that vision.We live in an ever more connected world where trust and confidence are no longer givens, but they are core Redwood Bank values and are simply how we do things.”

Gary Wilkinson, chief executive and co-founder of Redwood Bank, added: “We are delighted to welcome Julian to enable us to further strengthen our team. He has a wealth of experience gained at top class organisations and will play a key role going forward at Redwood Bank.”