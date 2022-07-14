Sancus appoints Alasdair Carlyle as group property director

Specialist property bridging and development lender Sancus has appointed Alasdair Carlyle as (pictured) group property director.

Carlyle is a chartered surveyor with over 30 years’ experience within property development, construction and consultancy across the UK and internationally.

He was director at Carlyle Portfolio which offered bespoke and flexible development management since 2009. Before that he was director at Dalmatian, a development company, for around 18 years, and prior to that he worked at property and construction charity Spifox for around 15 years.

The appointment follows expansion over the last year with some key hires, including Mel Fourie as head of sales for the North and Jaxon Stevens as head of sales for the South and their respective teams.

Rory Mepham, chief executive of Sancus Group, said: “Alasdair makes another extremely experienced addition to the Sancus

team. His knowledge, experience and unrivalled industry network makes him a perfect strategic fit for the business and our aggressive growth plans.”

Carlyle added: “Having worked with Sancus on a consultancy basis over the last three years, I am delighted to now be joining such a dynamic business at this exciting time. I look forward to supporting all areas of the organisation across the various jurisdictions, and to be working with such an experienced and hardworking team who are fully focused on delivering for all our business partners.”

Sancus Lending Group is a specialist lender offering bridging, development and refurbishment property finance to property developers and investors, professional landlords and construction specialists.

Its bridging loans start at £100,000 with term lengths of up to 24 months, and development loans from £500,000 at term lengths of six to 24 months. The maximum loan Sancus has completed to date is £22m with the majority of loans being between £2m and £10m.

Sancus operates a multi-tiered funding model, sources of funding include proprietary capital, Sancus co-funders and institutional funding lines including the Sancus Loan Note Program. Co-funders include family offices, high net worth individuals and private clients, and the firm also has a £75m funding line with Honeycomb Investment Trust.

Sancus has provided in excess of £1bn of funding to developers, SMEs and entrepreneurs and has offices in the UK, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey and Gibraltar.