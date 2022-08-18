You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

F4B Network reaches 100 AR milestone

by:
  • 18/08/2022
  • 0
F4B Network reaches 100 AR milestone
The First 4 Bridging (F4B) Network has signed up its 100th appointed representative (AR) firm.

The network was launched in February 2021 in response to demand from intermediaries who worked with its packaging partner First 4 Bridging. 

The firm said sign-ups to the network grew steadily followed by a surge of interest over summer. 

Its panel comprises mainstream, buy-to-let, specialist and short-term finance lenders as well as protection and general insurance providers.  

Landbay, Precise Mortgages and Metro Bank are among the lenders available to F4B’s firms. 

The network also offers compliance support and a tech package. 

Steve Swyny (pictured), commercial director at F4B, said: “At the time of launch we had lofty expectations and whilst we didn’t enter the network space with any specific targets or timeframes in mind, it feels significant to now have 100 ARs working with us across the UK. 

“It’s been an enlightening, challenging and highly rewarding journey so far. However, this is only the beginning as we will continue to evolve our offering and provide our advisers with access to a comprehensive range of lenders and service providers, in addition to the tools and support to meet their clients’ ever-changing needs.” 

He added: “This is not simply a numbers game. It remains vital to maintain the right balance between quality and quantity as we invest heavily in the development process and in growing with our members, and this is an area where we can’t afford to take our eye off the ball going forward.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.