F4B Network reaches 100 AR milestone

The First 4 Bridging (F4B) Network has signed up its 100th appointed representative (AR) firm.

The network was launched in February 2021 in response to demand from intermediaries who worked with its packaging partner First 4 Bridging.

The firm said sign-ups to the network grew steadily followed by a surge of interest over summer.

Its panel comprises mainstream, buy-to-let, specialist and short-term finance lenders as well as protection and general insurance providers.

Landbay, Precise Mortgages and Metro Bank are among the lenders available to F4B’s firms.

The network also offers compliance support and a tech package.

Steve Swyny (pictured), commercial director at F4B, said: “At the time of launch we had lofty expectations and whilst we didn’t enter the network space with any specific targets or timeframes in mind, it feels significant to now have 100 ARs working with us across the UK.

“It’s been an enlightening, challenging and highly rewarding journey so far. However, this is only the beginning as we will continue to evolve our offering and provide our advisers with access to a comprehensive range of lenders and service providers, in addition to the tools and support to meet their clients’ ever-changing needs.”

He added: “This is not simply a numbers game. It remains vital to maintain the right balance between quality and quantity as we invest heavily in the development process and in growing with our members, and this is an area where we can’t afford to take our eye off the ball going forward.”