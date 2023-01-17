You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

More homebuyers using bridging loans to overcome chain breaks

by:
  • 17/01/2023
  • 0
More homebuyers using bridging loans to overcome chain breaks
In an unsettled market, bridging lending has risen both quaterly and annually, according to the latest research by specialist bridging lender Apex Bridging.

The latest market analysis by the bridging finance specialists, Apex Bridging, reveals that £214.7m was lent via the bridging sector in the third quarter of 2022, up 20.3 per cent on the previous quarter and 12.9 per cent more compared to the same period the previous year.

The ability to overcome a chain break when buying was the primary reason for homebuyers to switch to bridging loans. Indeed, bridging loans due to chain breaks have also seen the largest annual increase, up nine per cent up on the same quarter last year.

Those using bridging loans for business purposes, auction purchase and unregulated finance have further driven the uplift in activity on a quarterly basis, up five per cent, three per cent and two percent respectively.

 

Record bridging lending for 2022 estimated

In terms of total lending for 2022, Apex Bridging estimates that a sum of £733.2m could be lent via the sector when the final amunt is tallied up

This will not only be the highest sum seen since the start of the pandemic, but it would also sit marginally above the 2019 total of £732.7m.

 

Apex: ‘Buyers turning to bridging to rescue transactions’

Chris Hodgkinson, managing director of Apex Bridging, said: “The landscape has become increasingly difficult, regardless of whether you’re purchasing as a homebuyer or investing for business purposes. As interest rates have climbed, many have found that when it comes to borrowing there simply aren’t the same deals on the table as there were previously.

“This has proved particularly problematic within the residential sector, with chain breaks being the predominant reason buyers are turning to bridging loans in order to rescue an otherwise scuppered transaction.

“While the benefits of bridging come with the compromise of higher rates, this hasn’t acted as a deterrent and we expect to see the sector finish strongly once the scores are on the doors for 2022 as a whole.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.