You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

MT Finance secures £500m funding from JP Morgan

by: Peter Taberner
  • 31/10/2023
  • 0
MT Finance secures £500m funding from JP Morgan
The MT finance group has secured a £500m senior facility from US investment bank JP Morgan, which will further diversify its funding structure and allow the group to expand its existing lending within the UK short-term finance market.

Since being established in 2008 by co-founders Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody, the group has focused on bridging finance and the buy-to-let mortgage market.

It is believed that this latest transaction will strengthen the relationship between MT Finance Group and JP Morgan, after the previous agreement of a forward flow to support the launch of its buy-to-let mortgage offering was rubber stamped in July last year.

Ben Lawrence (pictured), the chief financial officer of the MT Finance Group said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to further develop the already strong relationship with JP Morgan. Having experienced significant growth in 2023, this new funding line provides us with additional capacity to continue this exciting trajectory.”

Reflecting on the deal, Rob Tanna-Smith, executive director in JP Morgan’s EMEA securitized products group added: “We are pleased to be broadening our relationship with MT Finance with this new funding line. This transaction is a clear indication of the scale of MT Finance’s ambitious plans for continued growth within the specialist lending sector.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Peter Taberner

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.