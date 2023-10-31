MT Finance secures £500m funding from JP Morgan

The MT finance group has secured a £500m senior facility from US investment bank JP Morgan, which will further diversify its funding structure and allow the group to expand its existing lending within the UK short-term finance market.

Since being established in 2008 by co-founders Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody, the group has focused on bridging finance and the buy-to-let mortgage market.

It is believed that this latest transaction will strengthen the relationship between MT Finance Group and JP Morgan, after the previous agreement of a forward flow to support the launch of its buy-to-let mortgage offering was rubber stamped in July last year.

Ben Lawrence (pictured), the chief financial officer of the MT Finance Group said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to further develop the already strong relationship with JP Morgan. Having experienced significant growth in 2023, this new funding line provides us with additional capacity to continue this exciting trajectory.”

Reflecting on the deal, Rob Tanna-Smith, executive director in JP Morgan’s EMEA securitized products group added: “We are pleased to be broadening our relationship with MT Finance with this new funding line. This transaction is a clear indication of the scale of MT Finance’s ambitious plans for continued growth within the specialist lending sector.