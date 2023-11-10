Houghton-Corfield departs Master Private Finance

Houghton-Corfield (pictured), who has spent three years at the brokerage, was made redundant from the firm this week.

In a LinkedIn post, she said she viewed the departure as an “opportunity for growth and change”.

Her career as a sales manager in financial services spans 25 years, starting in Lloyds Banking Group before later moving into the specialist finance sector working for Freedom Finance and Loan.co.uk before joining Master Private Finance.

‘Writing, consulting and slowing down…for now’

“I have a golden opportunity to relax and slow down the professional treadmill for now,” she said.

“The industry has had it tough the last few years and people and businesses are feeling it. I’ve had so much support from people within the industry since I announced my redundancy. It’s been quite overwhelming and has made me view the future through a different lens.”

Her next venture, says Houghton-Corfield, will be in consulting around strategy, diversity, equity and inclusion and menopause.

She added: “I’ve had several conversations already which is exciting and encouraging.

“I’ve also started writing a book about menopause and peri menopause, a candid look into what women experience at this time of life, how to navigate their personal and business lives whilst dealing with a kaleidoscope of symptoms.”