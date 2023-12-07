UTB ups maximum bridging loan LTV to 75 per cent

United Trust Bank (UTB) has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) it will offer for first charge standard bridging loans from 70 per cent to 75 per cent effective immediately.

The updated LTV applies to regulated and unregulated standard bridging products and the maximum LTV for light and heavy refurbishment is still 70 per cent LTV.

The maximum LTV for second charge bridging loans also remains at 70 per cent.

Bridging loan rates begin from 0.77 per cent per month.

Sundeep Patel (pictured), director of bridging at UTB, said: “We are committed to supporting our brokers and helping them to secure the funding their clients need. Brokers are telling us that their customers are looking for higher LTV bridging loans to help them seize opportunities and achieve their goals.

“With the outlook for the economy becoming increasingly brighter, we’re delighted to show our growing confidence by offering up to 75 per cent LTV bridging loans on suitable deals.”