You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Mortgage Brain and The Mortgage Works to hold BTL masterclass

by:
  • 28/05/2024
  • 0
Mortgage Brain and The Mortgage Works to hold BTL masterclass
Technology provider Mortgage Brain has teamed up with buy-to-let (BTL) lender The Mortgage Works for a masterclass.

The free and exclusive masterclass session will take place on 18 June at 11am.

It will cover the BTL sector, with a focus on lending for limited company landlords. It will also cover the growth of the number of limited companies created to hold BTL landlords, despite a fall in the number of rental property purchases in 2023. 

According to data from Hamptons, the number of limited companies for BTL rose to a record 50,004 last year. 

The masterclass will be hosted by Luke Jackson, national account manager at Mortgage Brain, alongside The Mortgage Works’ Daniel Clinton, head of BTL mortgages, and Steve Bowers, senior underwriting manager. 

Attendees will gain an insight into trends in the BTL sector, government regulations and how to obtain the best lending solutions for their landlord clients. 

Brokers will be introduced to The Mortgage Works and its proposition, including a Q&A session with Clinton and Bowers. 

Pollyanna Puddephat, head of marketing for Mortgage Brain, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with The Mortgage Works on this exclusive buy-to-let masterclass ,which promises to tackle the ins and outs of the often complex buy-to-let market. Mortgage Brain’s technological expertise coupled with The Mortgage Works’ unparalleled knowledge of the private rental sector means that we’re in for a truly unmissable session for any broker who wants to up their game with buy-to-let clients.

“This masterclass will help them gain the necessary tools and knowledge to secure the best possible lending outcomes for their clients, whether they be an individual, a portfolio landlord or operate through a limited company structure.” 

Mortgage Brain’s buy-to-let masterclass with The Mortgage Works will be conducted as an online webinar and available to all Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registered mortgage advisers.

Register for this event using this link: https://bit.ly/4ayIU3t 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.