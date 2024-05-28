Mortgage Brain and The Mortgage Works to hold BTL masterclass

Technology provider Mortgage Brain has teamed up with buy-to-let (BTL) lender The Mortgage Works for a masterclass.

The free and exclusive masterclass session will take place on 18 June at 11am.

It will cover the BTL sector, with a focus on lending for limited company landlords. It will also cover the growth of the number of limited companies created to hold BTL landlords, despite a fall in the number of rental property purchases in 2023.

According to data from Hamptons, the number of limited companies for BTL rose to a record 50,004 last year.

The masterclass will be hosted by Luke Jackson, national account manager at Mortgage Brain, alongside The Mortgage Works’ Daniel Clinton, head of BTL mortgages, and Steve Bowers, senior underwriting manager.

Attendees will gain an insight into trends in the BTL sector, government regulations and how to obtain the best lending solutions for their landlord clients.

Brokers will be introduced to The Mortgage Works and its proposition, including a Q&A session with Clinton and Bowers.

Pollyanna Puddephat, head of marketing for Mortgage Brain, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with The Mortgage Works on this exclusive buy-to-let masterclass ,which promises to tackle the ins and outs of the often complex buy-to-let market. Mortgage Brain’s technological expertise coupled with The Mortgage Works’ unparalleled knowledge of the private rental sector means that we’re in for a truly unmissable session for any broker who wants to up their game with buy-to-let clients.

“This masterclass will help them gain the necessary tools and knowledge to secure the best possible lending outcomes for their clients, whether they be an individual, a portfolio landlord or operate through a limited company structure.”

Mortgage Brain’s buy-to-let masterclass with The Mortgage Works will be conducted as an online webinar and available to all Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registered mortgage advisers.

Register for this event using this link: https://bit.ly/4ayIU3t