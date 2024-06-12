Colenko brings out free valuations and legals in Euro Fever promotion

Bridging and development finance lender Colenko has released a Euro Fever promotion of free valuation and legals and a broker bonus if England wins the tournament.

Through its Euro Fever deal, Colenko will offer free valuation and legals up to £3,000 on qualifying bridging applications submitted before the quarter finals of the European Championships 2024 on 5 July.

The firm, which joined the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) in May last year, is also offering a broker bonus of up to £10,000 on qualifying cases if England wins the Euro tournament.

According to Oddschecker, the current odds for England to win Euro 2024 are four to one.

Rob Roscoe, CEO of Colenko, said: “Incorporating an international tournament like the Euros into our promotions is a great way to get behind the country. We just have to hope that the performance against Iceland was a blip.”

Liam Arnold, head of bridging at FinSpace Group, said: “Colenko are right up there in terms of speed and service. With the addition of free valuations and legals, the proposition is going to appeal.”