Colenko brings out free valuations and legals in Euro Fever promotion

Bridging and development finance lender Colenko has released a Euro Fever promotion of free valuation and legals and a broker bonus if England wins the tournament.
Through its Euro Fever deal, Colenko will offer free valuation and legals up to £3,000 on qualifying bridging applications submitted before the quarter finals of the European Championships 2024 on 5 July.
The firm, which joined the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) in May last year, is also offering a broker bonus of up to £10,000 on qualifying cases if England wins the Euro tournament.
According to Oddschecker, the current odds for England to win Euro 2024 are four to one.
Rob Roscoe, CEO of Colenko, said: “Incorporating an international tournament like the Euros into our promotions is a great way to get behind the country. We just have to hope that the performance against Iceland was a blip.”
Liam Arnold, head of bridging at FinSpace Group, said: “Colenko are right up there in terms of speed and service. With the addition of free valuations and legals, the proposition is going to appeal.”
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.