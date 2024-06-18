Bridging lender Somo launches Euro campaign as part of 10-year anniversary

The bridging lender is celebrating a decade of business with a “celebratory Euro-themed campaign”, beginning on 14 June.

The #WeAre10 campaign will offer insight and analysis from the bridging lender, broker competitions as well as fun and games across the firm’s social media throughout the Euros.

The bridging lender is challenging brokers to a table foosball tournament, held at its office in Altrincham, with a prize for the broker who scores the most goals against the lender.

Jade Keval (pictured), Somo’s sales director, said: “Two big occasions fall on the same month, so we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to combine Somo’s 10-year anniversary with the hotly anticipated Euros.

“We know brokers all over the UK will be eagerly following the tournament and we want to be able to share the drama and excitement with them. Our #WeAre10 social media campaign celebrates Somo’s milestone while providing some light-hearted entertainment throughout June and July.”

She added: “We want England’s performance on the pitch to match Somo’s winning growth and performance over the past 10 years. To date, we’ve lent over £333m, helping thousands of borrowers with our flagship products such as valuation-only and our market-leading second charge product, allowing for almost any borrower profile, circumstance and scenario.

“Looking back over the past 10 years, Somo has managed to thrive throughout Covid, property crashes and market upheaval. Somo’s strength is a result of its philosophy of slow and steady growth and its combination of market-leading products, innovative promotions and human touch customer service. I can’t wait to see where it will be in another 10 years’ time.”

Somo is not the only bridging lender to bring out a Euro-themed campaign, with Colenko announcing a ‘Euro Fever’ promotion of free valuations and legals.