Bridging

SoMo strengthens sale team by appointing Jade Keval as director

  • 23/06/2022
SoMo strengthens sale team by appointing Jade Keval as director
Specialist lending firm SoMo has promoted Jade Keval (pictured) to the position of sales director.

SoMo said Keval is helping the firm meet a lending total target of £75m before the close of 2022, and was looking to strengthen the sales team’s relationship with its broker network.

Keval has been at SoMo for five years. She started at the firm as a business development manager and later moved to a role as head of sales.

The sales director role is a new position, which SoMo said was in response to its growth over the last 18 months.

Keval said: “I’m delighted to take on the new sales director role. SoMo is experiencing phenomenal growth at the moment and I’m proud to lead such a high-performing sales team. Everyone has a can-do attitude and wants to fulfil our reputation of being a solutions-based lender. 

“I’ve been in the financial services industry since I was 17, but SoMo is like nowhere else I’ve ever worked. When I started at SoMo five years ago we were a team of five and we are now 80, so looking back I feel really proud of how the business has grown. What’s impressive is that we’ve maintained our family values, welcoming atmosphere and hunger to help clients get a deal over the line. Right now I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”

Louis Alexander, chief executive of SoMo said: “Jade is a huge asset to SoMo and she thoroughly deserves this promotion. We’re lending more year on year thanks to our popular Valuation Only product and market-leading Second Charge rates; Jade has been integral in fuelling this growth through innovative thinking and a passion for the success of the company. Myself and the team look forward to seeing what this role brings for Jade and SoMo alike. We’re certain that she’s the right person to drive us forward and lead our hardworking sales team as we enter a volatile economy.”

 

 

