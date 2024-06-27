You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Together promotes Bodie to corporate and community housing director

  • 27/06/2024
Specialist lender Together has promoted Alex Bodie to the role of corporate and community housing director.

In the role as director of corporate and community housing, Bodie will oversee the team focused on offering commercial mortgages of up to £10m and bridging finance of up to £15m, along with building strong relationships with corporates and SMEs, social housing and healthcare clients.

Bodie will report to Marc Goldberg, CEO of sales and distribution at Together.

He has worked at Together for around five years, initially joining as a corporate relationship director, then going on to become head of social housing.

In his roles, he has overseen the lender’s community housing and healthcare team offering loans to for-profit hosing associations, investors, development and high net worth individuals building affordable housing.

This has involved working in partnership with specialist lawyers, debt advisers and property valuers to create a strong proposition.

Since the channel was created in 2022, the lender has supported the development of almost 1,000 affordable homes for over 5,000 tenants.

Prior to that Bodie was an asset finance manager at Premier Asset Finance for around a year and before that worked at Lloyds Banking Group for around three years, most recently as growth relationship director.

Goldberg said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to integrate community housing and healthcare into our corporate sales team and build on the incredible work Alex has been doing for the past few years in the sector.

“The new role will encourage a joined-up approach, with direct links from the new team to valuation, credit and risk teams, allowing us to make quick decisions and provide the fast and flexible finance that we’re known for.

“As a specialist lender, we’ve spent the past 50 years identifying opportunities in niche markets and we are seeing a huge demand for corporate finance as well as from clients looking to develop or acquire much-needed social housing to ease the severe lack of housebuilding across the UK.”

Bodie added: “I’m incredibly proud of what our community housing and healthcare team has achieved in terms of providing homes for vulnerable people across the country and this knowledge and experience will be invaluable in my new role overseeing the corporate sector also.

“The expanded remit provides the opportunity to build on the strong fundamentals already in place in promoting our corporate proposition. However, the team will also seek opportunities where Together can continue to support the key sectors of community housing and healthcare, to improve and empower even more communities.”

The lender has also recently promoted Maeve Ward to head of intermediary sales.

 

