Specialist broker Aria Finance achieves record completions in June

Aria Finance completed these loans across the buy-to-let (BTL), second charge, development finance, commercial, bridging and residential finance sectors.

This was the highest monthly loan total for Aria Finance since its establishment following a merger between Vantage Finance and Enterprise Finance in October 2022.

The firm also saw the highest volume of enquiries since its launch in Q2, exceeding a value of £600m in queries.

It completed eight loans at a value of more than £2m in June, with the highest grossing facility being £19.5m and another worth £17.7m.

Lucy Waters (pictured), managing director of Aria Finance, said: “We are delighted to announce that we achieved a record month in June, especially at a time of continued market uncertainty.

“That is all thanks to the hard work of the team here at Aria, who never fail to provide the sort of quality service that our broker partners have come to expect from us.”

She added: “Their unwavering commitment to finding solutions for even the most complex of cases is what sets us out from our rivals and is the reason why we are one of the market’s leading specialist distributors.

“We set high expectations for ourselves but, more importantly, we deliver on them – and that is what we will continue to strive for.”