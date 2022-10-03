Enra Specialist Finance to merge Vantage Finance and Enterprise Finance into one specialist broker

Enra Specialist Finance has made the “strategic decision” to merge Vantage Finance and Enterprise Finance into one specialist finance broker, Aria Finance.

The parent company said that bringing the two brands together would “combined their significant experience and scale”.

Enra added that the merger would bring together best-in-class products, allow greater knowledge sharing and collaborative working and enhanced services offered to intermediaries and their clients.

The merger also brings together “market-leading lender relationships” from both companies.

Aria will be led by managing director Lucy Barrett, who was previously managing director at Vantage Finance and has worked at the firm for over 18 years.

Harry Landy, who was managing director at Enterprise Finance and worked at the company for around two decades, will retire from the specialist finance sector.

Aria will also have access to backing from Elliott Advisers, which acquired a majority stake in the business earlier this year.

‘Aria represents the next phase in our evolution’

Lucy Barrett, managing director of Aria, said that the launch of Aria combined “two of the most reputable and successful specialist distributors in the market to create one leading specialist brokerage”.

She continued: “We will continue to offer the same exceptional service that clients of both businesses have come to expect over the last 20 years, while providing access to a wider panel of lenders and a broader range of lending solutions.”

Barrett said by growing its capacity, combining its knowledge, experience and expertise it would be in the “best position possible” to cater to funding requirements of brokers and their clients.

She added: “The specialist finance market is fast-paced and ever-changing, and the launch of Aria represents the next phase in our evolution, which will enable us to further enhance the products and services we offer.

“We are combining a first-class, relationship-led approach and an excellent case management experience. Aria brings together the very best of Vantage and Enterprise together under one roof to create a specialist finance distributor like no other.

“It is a proud day for everyone involved in the launch and we are incredibly excited to begin this exciting new chapter.”