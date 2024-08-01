SPF Private Clients joins NACFB

SPF Private Clients said that joining the NACFB was a “strategic move” as part of an “ongoing growth strategy”.

The broker’s network covers estate agencies, law firms, wealth management companies, and accountancy firms, and offers mortgage solutions from buy to let (BTL) to bespoke funding for commercial real estate, development, hotels, and healthcare.

NACFB said that 136 broker firms have joined so far this year, which is a 12% increase on the total number of NACFB members.

The total number of broker members now comes to 2,701, operating out of 1,304 brokerages.

The NACFB community also includes 163 lender patrons and 16 supplier partners.

Mark Harris (pictured), chief executive of SPF Private Clients, said: “Joining the NACFB is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest standards of service to our clients.

“Being backed by and endorsed by such a recognised national trade body not only reinforces our credibility but also ensures we stay at the forefront of industry best practices. We are excited about the opportunities this membership will bring as we continue to grow and diversify our services.”

Norman Chambers, managing director of NACFB, added: “The team and I are delighted to welcome SPF Private Clients to the UK’s largest trade body for commercial finance brokers. SPF Private Clients is part of a wave of new brokerages that have driven a 12% membership growth in 2024 so far.

“Their recognition of the value of the NACFB’s Assurance accreditation highlights their commitment to integrity and professionalism, which are core to our mission.”

SPF Private Clients was acquired by Howden in 2022 and has partnered with Mortgage Brain and April Mortgages so far this year.