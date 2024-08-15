Glenhawk appoints Daly ahead of BTL launch

He will oversee Glenhawk’s launch into the BTL sector while making sure the product offering is competitive and meets the needs of property investors.

Earlier this year, the lender exclusively told Specialist Lending Solutions that it was looking to launch into the BTL market as the economic outlook started to stabilise.

Daly joins the firm from Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB), where he was the managing director of specialist mortgages for a year-and-a-half.

He has extensive experience across financial services, having previously worked at Secure Trust Bank for three years, with his last role being head of origination, real estate finance.

Daly also worked at Metro Bank for over a year as relationship manager of real estate finance, and before this, he was at Lloyds Banking Group for over four years.

Daly will be based in London and report to Guy Harrington, Glenhawk’s CEO.

Harrington said: “We are thrilled to welcome Chris Daly to the Glenhawk team. His extensive experience and proven leadership in the mortgage industry make him the perfect fit for this role.

“Chris’s strategic vision and deep understanding of the market will be invaluable as we launch our buy-to-let products.”

Daly (pictured) added: “I am excited to join Glenhawk at this crucial time and lead the launch of our new mortgage offering. With Glenhawk’s innovative approach and strong market presence, we are well-positioned to support property investors with competitive and flexible products that meet the diverse needs of intermediaries and their clients.”