Rising Star: Michael Shaikly, Shawbrook

The Specialist Lending Solutions Rising Star feature spotlights people who have been working in the mortgage sector for fewer than three years.

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is speaking with Michael Shaikly (pictured), real estate analyst at Shawbrook.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

As a real estate analyst, my role is broad and varied, with the objective of helping Shawbrook to successfully grow its real estate business. I’ve been in the role for 10 months, supporting with the analysis of new business trends, tracking commercial KPIs and providing data to support ideas for product improvements or pricing adjustments.

Alongside supporting the management team with business development, I also track both property and wider macroeconomic data presented to our risk committee. This helps us to identify emerging risks, but also make positive changes early where we can see markets improving.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector?

My attraction to the mortgage, property, and finance sector stems from its dynamic nature and significant impact on people’s lives. The real estate market is a cornerstone of the economy, offering a unique blend of analytical challenges and tangible outcomes. I’ve always been fascinated by the interplay between economic factors, market trends, and individual financial decisions that shape this industry.

The sector’s complexity, requiring a balance of quantitative analysis and understanding of human behaviour, appeals to my analytical mindset. I’m drawn to the opportunity to work with data that directly influences strategic decisions and helps individuals achieve their financial goals.

Ultimately, the satisfaction of knowing that my work contributes to significant financial decisions for property investors adds a meaningful dimension to the career that I find deeply rewarding. The ability to provide analytical insights that support investment strategies, help maximise returns, and contribute to the growth of real estate portfolios brings a sense of purpose to my role. It’s gratifying to be part of a process that not only shapes individual investment outcomes but also plays a role in the broader economic landscape through property development and market dynamics.

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

A significant part of my professional journey was spent here at Shawbrook. For two years, my former role was as a risk manager within the real estate business. This position was instrumental in shaping my career and providing me with a solid foundation.

Prior to Shawbrook, I spent one year working for my family business after returning home from university in the US. During my time in the US, I earned a finance degree through a football scholarship, which provided me with a strong academic background in financial principles and international exposure.

This diverse experience, combining academic knowledge, practical business experience with my family, and professional expertise in risk management, has contributed significantly to my current capabilities in the real estate finance sector.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

The most valuable skill in doing my job is the ability to effectively collaborate across diverse teams while translating complex data into actionable insights. My role requires seamless interaction with risk, finance, and sales teams to help me present holistic recommendations.

Once I’ve got that understanding, I then interpret the underlying trends, risks, and opportunities to help drive positive changes.

Moreover, this skill enables me to bridge the gap between different areas of the business, ensuring that our commercial planning aligns with risk appetites, market realities, and sales strategies. By effectively communicating these insights to stakeholders, I contribute to more informed decision-making and help set achievable targets that drive our business forward.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I would most like to improve on the ability to refine and distil complex information into concise, impactful presentations suitable for executive-level committees. Given the limited time slots in these high-level meetings, it’s a real skill to sharply communicate complex arguments to facilitate effective decision-making.

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal/case you’ve been involved in?

The most interesting and memorable deal I’ve been involved in was overseeing £1bn of lending through a forward flow agreement with platform lender Bluestone during my previous role as a risk manager.

The most remarkable aspect of this deal was its long-term impact. The success of this lending partnership was so significant that it ultimately led to our bank acquiring Bluestone in late 2023. This acquisition was a testament to how strategic partnerships can evolve into more permanent business arrangements.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I envision myself in a senior leadership position within the real estate finance sector, leveraging my analytical skills and industry knowledge to make strategic decisions and help to grow lending businesses.

If present-day you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

Don’t be afraid to take calculated risks. The experiences that push you out of your comfort zone will be the ones that accelerate your growth the most. Whether it’s taking on challenging projects or exploring new areas within the industry, each opportunity is a chance to learn and expand your expertise.

Build a strong professional network early on. The relationships you cultivate now will be invaluable as you progress in your career. Attend industry events, engage with colleagues from different departments, and seek mentorship opportunities.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

One of the biggest challenges I’ve tackled in my career was teaching myself SQL. As a self-taught practitioner, I invested significant time and effort into learning database querying and management. This skill has been transformative, enabling me to build complex data models and streamline decision-making processes in my work.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

During my time studying in the US, I was repeatedly asked if I knew the queen. I started to say yes in the end.