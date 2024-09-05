You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

LHV Bank hires trio of lending directors

  • 05/09/2024
LHV Bank has appointed three lending directors – Lee Albino, George Chipperfield and Sadiq Patel – to strength its lending capabilities.

Albino will join LHV’s Manchester office as a lending director and was previously at Shawbrook Bank, where he spent over a decade as a business development manager (BDM) and regional development manager.

Prior to that, he was a payments manager at National Australia Group, and before that, he was a payments partner at Yorkshire Bank.

Chipperfield was most recently a senior associate at Cynergy Bank for around a year. Before that, he worked in credit support at Monument Bank. Prior to that, he worked at Metro Bank and LendInvest.

Patel has over 22 years of experience in banking, having held roles at Barclays, Clydesdale Bank and, most recently, Metro Bank.

Conor McDermott, director of SME lending at LHV Bank, said: “Riding the wave of our successful 2024, we believe this is the perfect time to bolster our SME lending division by welcoming Lee, George, and Sadiq to the team.

“These new appointments demonstrate LHV’s commitment to attracting leading industry talent and strengthen our aim of becoming a major provider of commercial real estate investment loans and trading loans to SMEs throughout the UK.”

LHV Bank entered the specialist buy-to-let (BTL) sector at the start of the year and doubled its loan book to £140m in under seven months in July.

