You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Norton Broker Services adds Interbridge Mortgages to second charge lending panel

by:
  • 05/09/2024
  • 0
Norton Broker Services adds Interbridge Mortgages to second charge lending panel
Specialist finance packager and master broker Norton Broker Services has added Interbridge Mortgages to its second charge lending panel.

Now that Norton Broker Services has added Interbridge to its lender panel, brokers using Norton Broker Services will access Interbridge’s customised second charge product range.

Interbridge was launched in May and offers second charge mortgages in England, Scotland and Wales through specialist broker partners.

The second charge deals offer dynamic pricing and a Flex product range, offering customers “tailored solutions”.

Interbridge said that it was an “important milestone” as it continues to “drive innovation and excellence in the second charge mortgage market”.

“This flexibility, combined with their specialist underwriting expertise, will allow brokers to better serve their clients with bespoke financial solutions,” the firm said.

Norton Broker Services and Interbridge are hosting a second charge webinar that will explore the benefits of using a master broker and how secured loans can be an “ideal solution” for a range of clients.

The webinar takes place on 12 September between 10:30am and 11am, and for more information, follow this link.

Eddie Lau, broker account manager at Norton Broker Services, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Interbridge Mortgages to our second charge lending panel. Its innovative approach, combined with its commitment to providing a seamless, paperless application journey, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the best possible service to our brokers and their clients.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in expanding our offering and providing more tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of the market.”

Jonny Jones, CEO of Interbridge Mortgages, added: “This partnership with Norton Broker Services represents another positive step forward as we look to further develop and extend our offering across the intermediary market.

“We share a common goal of delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions in the second charge market. By leveraging our market-leading technology and the expertise of our management team, we are confident that this partnership will greatly benefit brokers and their clients, offering more certainty and less friction throughout the process.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.