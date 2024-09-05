Norton Broker Services adds Interbridge Mortgages to second charge lending panel

Specialist finance packager and master broker Norton Broker Services has added Interbridge Mortgages to its second charge lending panel.

Now that Norton Broker Services has added Interbridge to its lender panel, brokers using Norton Broker Services will access Interbridge’s customised second charge product range.

Interbridge was launched in May and offers second charge mortgages in England, Scotland and Wales through specialist broker partners.

The second charge deals offer dynamic pricing and a Flex product range, offering customers “tailored solutions”.

Interbridge said that it was an “important milestone” as it continues to “drive innovation and excellence in the second charge mortgage market”.

“This flexibility, combined with their specialist underwriting expertise, will allow brokers to better serve their clients with bespoke financial solutions,” the firm said.

Norton Broker Services and Interbridge are hosting a second charge webinar that will explore the benefits of using a master broker and how secured loans can be an “ideal solution” for a range of clients.

The webinar takes place on 12 September between 10:30am and 11am, and for more information, follow this link.

Eddie Lau, broker account manager at Norton Broker Services, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Interbridge Mortgages to our second charge lending panel. Its innovative approach, combined with its commitment to providing a seamless, paperless application journey, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the best possible service to our brokers and their clients.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in expanding our offering and providing more tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of the market.”

Jonny Jones, CEO of Interbridge Mortgages, added: “This partnership with Norton Broker Services represents another positive step forward as we look to further develop and extend our offering across the intermediary market.

“We share a common goal of delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions in the second charge market. By leveraging our market-leading technology and the expertise of our management team, we are confident that this partnership will greatly benefit brokers and their clients, offering more certainty and less friction throughout the process.”