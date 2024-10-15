user.first_name
Complex Buy To Let

Kent Reliance launches one-year fixed rate BTL product

Myra Butterworth
Written By:
Posted:
October 15, 2024
Updated:
October 15, 2024
Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has launched a one-year fixed rate buy-to-let (BTL) deal, from 4.29%.

The product has been designed to help brokers and their clients navigate the current “challenging market”, the specialist lender said.

Navigating the market includes a new government and new tax policies expected to be announced in the Autumn Statement on 30 October.

The Chancellor is expected to increase capital gains tax (CGT), which will eat into the profits of landlords.

The changes in the market also include an interest rate cut by the Bank of England in the summer, with another cut widely predicted before the end of the year.

 

Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends

Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The

New BTL one-year fixed rate product

The product includes three separate fee options, including a no-fee option.

It means brokers can advise their BTL clients on the best financing choices for their individual circumstances.

 

Rates available from 4.29%

Rates are available from 4.29%, with 75% and 80% options available. There is an early redemption charge of 1%.

Kent Reliance is a specialist lender that is part of the OSB Group.

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director of the OSB Group, said: “As we head towards the end of the year, we’re focused on providing brokers with flexible financing options, which is vital in such a changeable market.

“KRFI has always supported brokers and their professional landlord clients.

“This latest product offering shows our commitment as well as our focus on providing excellent customer service underpinned by our considerable expertise across the buy-to-let sector.”

Complex Buy To Let

Complex Buy To Let

Complex Buy To Let

Complex Buy To Let

Buy-to-let
Kent Reliance
mortgages
rate cuts