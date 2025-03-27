Close Brothers Property Finance makes two senior hires

Close Brothers Property Finance has made two appointments to its senior team to support its lending.

Manu Dinamani has been named director in the new structured finance team based in London, and Iain Melville has been added as a senior business development manager (BDM), to join the team covering Yorkshire and Northern England.

Dinamani has two decades of experience in property finance, particularly in build to rent, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and co-living. He joins from Downing, where he was investment director.

Before this, Dinamanu worked at build to rent developers Watkin Jones, Crosslane Co-living and Phoenix London and Regional. He specialises in structuring complex transactions, capital raising and sourcing and underwriting development opportunities.

He joins Chiara Caldwell, who was appointed the managing director for structured finance in January.

Melville has 15 years of experience in property finance, and started his career at Close Brothers Property Finance in 2010. He then joined NatWest’s corporate real estate team in 2015 as its relationship director.

In 2020, Melville joined sustainable development firm Citu, where he was the group funding manager and was responsible for sourcing and structuring development and investment finances from both public and private sources.

In his current role at Close Brothers Property Finance, he will be tasked with growing its loan book across Yorkshire and Northern England.

Phil Hooper, chief executive of Close Brothers Property Finance, said: “Manu and Iain’s wealth of industry experience will be hugely instrumental in driving our growth, both geographically as we expand further into Northern England as well as laterally, as we increase our presence in the dynamic build to rent and PBSA sectors.”

Dinamani added: “Build to rent is at an exciting juncture. I’m looking forward to working alongside Chiara and the wider team to grow Close Brothers Property Finance’s position in this fast-paced and evolving market, supporting the delivery of high-quality rental homes.”

Melville said: “Close Brothers Property Finance has a reputation in the industry for its relationship-centric approach to lending. Providing SME housebuilders in Yorkshire and the North of England with tailored financing solutions will be key to supporting them in delivering much-needed new homes in the region.”