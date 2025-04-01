Know Your BDM: Chloe House, HTB

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is sitting down with Chloe House, business development manager (BDM) at Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB).

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at HTB?

I look after the South Coast region for HTB, covering Brighton, Southampton, Devon, and Cornwall. It’s a busy and varied market, with everything from large-scale portfolio landlords to first-time investors exploring specialist lending for the first time. My role was created to support brokers in the region by giving them direct access to a lender that understands complex deals and works with them to find solutions.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in your role?

Communication is everything. Whether it’s discussing a broker’s case, explaining structuring options, or keeping them up to date with product and criteria changes, clear and open conversations make a huge difference. This role is all about working together – brokers need fast, accurate answers, and I need to understand their clients’ needs so we can shape the right deal. The better we communicate, the smoother the process, and the stronger the outcomes.

What personal talent or skill would you most like to develop?

There’s always more to learn in this industry. I’d say I’m always looking to refine how I balance being out in the market with the operational side – tracking deals, following up, and keeping brokers updated at every stage. The best BDMs are the ones who can combine technical knowledge with being a real commercial partner, and that’s what I’m always working on.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Managing time effectively. Brokers are working at pace, and they need quick, informed responses – so prioritising where I can add the most value is key. I love the relationship-building side, being out meeting brokers and structuring deals, but keeping everything running smoothly behind the scenes is just as important.

What do you love most about your job?

Problem-solving. No two cases are ever the same, and I enjoy working through the details to figure out how we can structure a deal in the right way. HTB’s approach is all about looking beyond the basics – we don’t just assess a deal at face value, we work with brokers to find a way to make it work. That makes a real difference, especially in specialist lending, where every case comes with its own nuances.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever received?

Control what you can. In this industry, there are always external factors – market shifts, lender appetite, and regulatory changes – but the most important thing is how you approach the job. Staying proactive, being adaptable, and focusing on solutions is what makes the difference.

How do you stay up to date with market developments?

I take a mix of approaches – industry news, LinkedIn, and property market updates – but local knowledge is just as important. I keep an eye on planning applications, council decisions, and market trends in my region, as these often shape the deals brokers are working on. Staying informed means I can have better conversations with brokers and offer insights that help them and their clients.

What’s the most unique or complex property deal you’ve been involved in?

One that stands out was a semi-commercial deal involving a fish and chip shop with 15 short-term let flats above. It was a challenging mix of asset types and income structures, and the kind of deal that requires creative structuring. It reinforced how important it is for lenders to take a practical view – when you look at the bigger picture rather than just the numbers on paper, you can find ways to make things work.

Tell us about a particularly tricky case and how you solved it.

I worked on a deal involving five new-build houses on a single title, all let to a housing association for vulnerable tenants. It was one of those cases that needed a tailored approach – we structured the loan using aggregate valuation and put together a bespoke rate to help the client meet their ICR requirements. It’s a great example of how specialist lending isn’t just about criteria – it’s about working with brokers to structure the deal in a way that works for the client.

What motivated you to pursue a career in property finance?

I’ve always been interested in property. Growing up, my parents would buy, renovate, and sell homes, so I had an early insight into how the industry works. That experience stuck with me, and now I get to help investors and landlords build their portfolios and businesses. Seeing deals come together and knowing I’ve played a role in making them happen is really rewarding.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be?

Probably property development or interior design. I love seeing a vision come to life – whether that’s a renovation or a brand-new build. Development is about making something work commercially, and design is about making a space functional and inviting – both are fascinating in their own way.