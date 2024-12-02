user.first_name
West One Loans cuts BTL mortgage rates by 15bps

December 2, 2024
December 2, 2024
West One Loans has cut buy-to-let (BTL) rates by 15 basis points (bps), with core two-year fixed rates now starting at 2.49%.

Five-year fixed rates in West One Loans’ core range now start at 4.44%.

The specialist lender has also cut its limited-edition BTL mortgage range by up to 11bps.

Following the reductions, the lender’s limited-edition BTL two-year fixed mortgage rates are available from 3.68%, while their five-year equivalents are available from 4.23%.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of BTL at West One Loans, said: “We’re delighted to be able to significantly reduce our buy-to-let rates for the second time in a month, and in doing so, pass on meaningful savings to landlords in what is an uncertain economic environment.

“Swap rates have been relatively stable of late, which has given us the platform to sharpen up our range, something we always aim to do at the earliest opportunity.”

Last month, West One Loans implemented major criteria changes and added lending tiers.

