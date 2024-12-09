Investec launches HNW 60% LTV BTL mortgage

Investec has launched a 60% loan-to-value (LTV) buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage aimed at high-net-worth (HNW) borrowers.

The launch follows the release of the lender’s 60% LTV residential mortgage deal in September, along with rate reductions of up to 0.62%.

Recent findings from an Investec survey of HNW mortgage brokers revealed that 81% expressed optimism about their business growth over the coming year.

Investec said this optimism reflects the increasing role brokers can play in providing financing solutions to HNW clients, particularly as these clients seek to secure funding based on a diverse range of non-salaried income sources.

Peter Izard (pictured), head of intermediary business development at Investec Bank, said: “Our recent Investec survey reinforced our commitment to supporting mortgage brokers by actively listening to their needs and evolving our proposition to help them stay ahead of the growing demands of their high-net-worth clients.

“The survey revealed that brokers identified a key concern: the ability to incorporate a diverse range of income – such as investment returns or bonuses – into affordability calculations. Investec is committed to understanding each client’s entire financial situation and can lend against more than just basic salary, including share and carry income, in our lending decisions.”