HTB strengthens bridging team with BDM for Anglia and Midlands

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has strengthened its bridging team with the appointment of Daniel Smith as a business development manager (BDM) for the Anglia and Midlands region.

Smith (pictured) has spent over two years at Alternative Bridging Corporation as a BDM, where he developed strong broker relationships and gained a detailed understanding of their needs in the bridging sector.

His career also includes roles at a boutique estate agency and as a senior personal banker at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

In his new role, Smith will focus on supporting HTB’s key accounts while building relationships with new brokers. He will help brokers navigate HTB’s tailored bridging solutions and processes, ensuring they receive expert support throughout.

Smith said: “I am excited and honoured to be joining Hampshire Trust Bank at a time of exciting growth for the company.

“I have built my career around being customer-focused and delivering the highest service standards, so I know that I have a shared ethos with the team here. Hampshire Trust Bank has exciting ambitions for sustained growth, and I am looking forward to being a part of this journey.”

Lorenzo Satchell, sales director of bridging at HTB, added: “Adding someone of Daniel’s calibre, who truly understands the bridging market and has the ability to build strong broker relationships, strengthens our service-first approach.

“Our bridging team continues to evolve to meet the needs of brokers and their clients. With Daniel’s expertise, we’re confident brokers will have the support and solutions they need to deliver for their clients.”

Last month, HTB completed its first mortgage securitisation.