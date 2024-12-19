Know Your BDM: Ben Curran, Bluestone Mortgages

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is speaking to Ben Curran (pictured), business development manager (BDM) for Bluestone Mortgages.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Bluestone Mortgages?

I cover various advisers and broker firms across the South West and Wales region.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Being an effective communicator is vital in this line of work, as we are constantly trying to simplify complex mortgage solutions without losing any of the accuracy. A huge part of being a good communicator is being able to listen. If you can’t listen and understand what motivates people, or what the root cause of a problem is, you won’t be able to provide very good solutions.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I’d love to learn a new language. I’ve always found learning about other people, places, and cultures interesting as it bridges the gap, and learning another language would be a significant step in getting there.

Sponsored How to support young landlords Sponsored by BM Solutions

What’s the hardest part of your job?

The most challenging aspect of my role as a BDM is learning to say no. I always want to help every customer and meet their needs, as I genuinely believe in providing value to everyone I interact with. However, the reality is that it’s not always feasible to fulfil every request or to meet every expectation. Balancing the need to manage resources, set realistic boundaries and prioritise the most impactful opportunities can be challenging, and at times, that means having to make difficult decisions.

What do you love most about your job?

I love the variety you get each day. Every interaction is unique, meaning you’re always on your toes and learning something new.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

I’ve been fortunate to work with some incredible people throughout my career. One thing that stands out is how many of them have shown me the immense personal and professional benefits of getting ‘comfortable with being uncomfortable’ and how embracing challenges and uncertainty offers opportunities for growth.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I rely on the news, reading both mainstream and industry publications, as well as the conversations I’m having on a daily basis with brokers. These direct interactions often provide insights that you can’t always find in written content.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

At this stage, they all seem a bit quirky or irregular, but I have always enjoyed seeing interesting properties come through, whether converted churches, houses on wheels, or just generally weird and wonderful homes.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

One case that stands out involved a series of setbacks. There wasn’t a single major incident, but rather a string of issues that seemed to spiral out of our control – Murphy’s Law in full effect. Despite the challenges, we resolved them by sticking to our consistent approach: we took the time to communicate with the broker, understood the personal circumstances involved, and applied a human-centred approach to underwriting the case. This approach is key to handling even the most difficult situations.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

Staying motivated and passionate about your role and career becomes easy when you’re in an environment that continually challenges you and offers the opportunity to learn something new daily. What makes this even more fulfilling is knowing that the skills and experience you gain ultimately translate into providing meaningful financial opportunities for individuals. When your work has a direct impact on improving people’s lives in a significant way, it becomes easy to show up with enthusiasm and dedication, day after day.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

Probably a property designer. Grand Designs may influence this, but I think it would be special to watch people’s dream properties come to life on a page.

What did you want to be growing up?

Ask any Kiwi kid growing up, and chances are you’d get the same answer – I wanted to be an All Black (rugby player).

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

I’ve always thought the power to read minds would be incredible. It would undoubtedly make my day-to-day role a lot easier as a BDM!

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

I always find I am at my best when I take an empathetic approach to recognising the full range of perspectives and emotions involved in challenges. If you take the meticulous time to consider how others are impacted, you offer more thoughtful and effective solutions to problems.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

One of my strongest qualities is patience. Whether professionally or personally, I’ve developed the ability to stay calm and composed, even when faced with difficult or high-pressure situations. I understand the value of taking a step back, assessing the situation thoughtfully, and responding with a clear mind. This skill has helped me navigate challenges effectively, maintain positive relationships, and find solutions rather than becoming overwhelmed.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

In my first job interview, I was asked which animal I would choose to be and the reasoning behind my choice. Still to this day, I’m not entirely sure why that was relevant to the role in hand.