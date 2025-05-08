Castle Trust Bank releases upgraded broker portal

Castle Trust Bank has brought out PULSE, an upgraded application and processing platform for brokers.

PULSE, which stands for Providing Unbeatable Lending Service Every Time, allows brokers to secure multiple and bespoke quotes on the same case along with instant pricing, terms and credit-backed decision in principle (DIP) decisions.

The lender said the portal will be quicker and easier for brokers to use, and additional internal operational enhancements and efficiencies have been brought in to speed up processing.

The portal has been made in collaboration with Finova’s and uses its cloud-based core banking system, Finova Lending.

Finova is a cloud-based mortgage and savings software provider, which Castle Trust Bank has a “long-standing” relationship with.

Anna Lewis, commercial director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “At Castle Trust Bank, we are continually striving for ways to enhance our award-winning bridging proposition and the launch of PULSE is a big step forward in the experience we deliver for brokers.

“The new platform offers a slick user journey, only asking pertinent questions and enabling brokers to obtain multiple quotes on the same case. It also delivers instant pricing, immediate terms and instant credit-backed DIP decisions.

“I really believe that the launch of PULSE, combined with our innovative product range, is going to be a game-changing moment for any brokers involved in bridging lending.”

Castle Trust Bank recently brought out a fast-track service that will complete on a loan within 48 hours of issuing an offer.