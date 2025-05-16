user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

ModaMortgages announces day one remortgages on bridge exits

ModaMortgages announces day one remortgages on bridge exits
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 16, 2025
Updated:
May 16, 2025
Specialist lender ModaMortgages will now accept day one remortgages for bridge exit applications across its core and limited-edition buy-to-let (BTL) products.

The lender will also accept applications for capital raising as long as the applicant has sufficient equity in an existing property. 

Borrowers can access loans between £25,000 and £2m up to 80% loan to value (LTV). ModaMortgages recently increased its maximum LTV to this level. 

The products are open to individual landlords, limited companies, those with small or large portfolios, first-time buyers and first-time landlords. 

Darrell Walker (pictured), group sales director of ModaMortgages, said: “As the home of smarter, faster, simpler buy-to-let borrowing, we’re excited to announce this latest criteria enhancement, which offers brokers even more ways to support their clients. 

“This could be perfect for landlords who purchased a property via a bridging loan for the purpose of letting it out and have enhanced or improved it, which has increased its value and are now looking to exit onto a longer-term buy-to-let mortgage. It could also be ideal for those who need to raise capital quickly for other purposes, such as purchasing another investment property.” 

Sponsored

Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

Foundation Home Loans secures £550m in funding

Foundation Home Loans secures £550m in funding

Complex Buy To Let

All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2025

All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2025

May 15, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

Shawbrook’s loan book climbs 15% YOY to £15.8bn in Q1

Shawbrook’s loan book climbs 15% YOY to £15.8bn in Q1

Complex Buy To Let

Vida Homeloans makes mortgage rate cuts across the board

Vida Homeloans makes mortgage rate cuts across the board

May 13, 2025
View All
Tags:
buy to let
complex BTL
ModaMortgages