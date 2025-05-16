ModaMortgages announces day one remortgages on bridge exits

Specialist lender ModaMortgages will now accept day one remortgages for bridge exit applications across its core and limited-edition buy-to-let (BTL) products.

The lender will also accept applications for capital raising as long as the applicant has sufficient equity in an existing property.

Borrowers can access loans between £25,000 and £2m up to 80% loan to value (LTV). ModaMortgages recently increased its maximum LTV to this level.

The products are open to individual landlords, limited companies, those with small or large portfolios, first-time buyers and first-time landlords.

Darrell Walker (pictured), group sales director of ModaMortgages, said: “As the home of smarter, faster, simpler buy-to-let borrowing, we’re excited to announce this latest criteria enhancement, which offers brokers even more ways to support their clients.

“This could be perfect for landlords who purchased a property via a bridging loan for the purpose of letting it out and have enhanced or improved it, which has increased its value and are now looking to exit onto a longer-term buy-to-let mortgage. It could also be ideal for those who need to raise capital quickly for other purposes, such as purchasing another investment property.”