user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Atom Bank cuts near prime mortgage rates

Atom Bank cuts near prime mortgage rates
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
June 12, 2025
Updated:
June 12, 2025
Atom Bank has reduced rates on its near prime residential mortgage range by 0.1% on two- and three-year fixed rate deals up to 85% loan to value (LTV).

Rates for near prime deals will now start from 5.39% and 5.24% for two- and three-year fixes respectively.

Pricing on the bank’s five-year fixed rate near prime mortgages remains unchanged, with rates starting at 5.14%.

The maximum LTV available on near prime mortgages was increased to 90% earlier this year.

The bank says it has received record levels of activity on its near prime range, with applications in April 2025 setting a new high, which it says follows criteria improvements and rate cuts.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, said: “I am delighted to confirm another round of rate cuts on our near prime range, which I know will be welcomed by brokers and their clients. We are determined to provide borrowers with great value, even if they have experienced a temporary payment blip in the past.

Sponsored

Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

“We are really proud of the fact that the majority of our near prime customers have qualified for a prime product at maturity in the last year. We continue to provide a clear path back to prime status for those borrowers who have suffered a temporary credit blip, ensuring that they get back on a sound financial footing when the time is right.”

Related
View All

Bridging

Masthaven Finance enhances refurb range and cuts select rates

Masthaven Finance enhances refurbishment range and cuts selected rates

Bridging

Black & White Bridging exceeds £250m in originations

Black & White Bridging exceeds £250m in originations

June 5, 2025

Bridging

Masthaven Finance joins NACFB as patron member

Masthaven Finance joins NACFB as patron member

June 4, 2025

Bridging

Masthaven hires two to BDM team

Masthaven hires two to BDM team

June 3, 2025
View All
Tags:
Atom Bank
near prime mortgage