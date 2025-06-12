Atom Bank cuts near prime mortgage rates

Atom Bank has reduced rates on its near prime residential mortgage range by 0.1% on two- and three-year fixed rate deals up to 85% loan to value (LTV).

Rates for near prime deals will now start from 5.39% and 5.24% for two- and three-year fixes respectively.

Pricing on the bank’s five-year fixed rate near prime mortgages remains unchanged, with rates starting at 5.14%.

The maximum LTV available on near prime mortgages was increased to 90% earlier this year.

The bank says it has received record levels of activity on its near prime range, with applications in April 2025 setting a new high, which it says follows criteria improvements and rate cuts.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, said: “I am delighted to confirm another round of rate cuts on our near prime range, which I know will be welcomed by brokers and their clients. We are determined to provide borrowers with great value, even if they have experienced a temporary payment blip in the past.

Sponsored Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

“We are really proud of the fact that the majority of our near prime customers have qualified for a prime product at maturity in the last year. We continue to provide a clear path back to prime status for those borrowers who have suffered a temporary credit blip, ensuring that they get back on a sound financial footing when the time is right.”