Keychain unveils bridging and commercial workflows

Keychain has released workflows for specialist bridging and commercial business.

Keychain’s new workflows comprise of fact finds that are tailored to commercial and bridging transactions, streamlining the processes of collecting documents and capturing data for complex property finance cases.

Companies are given their own fully branded client platform, on which customers can share documents, complete fact finds and e-sign agreements on any device.

By automating client chasing and utilising artificial intelligence (AI) to review uploaded documents and flag any areas for further scrutiny, the platform reduces the amount of time that advisers and admin teams spend on collecting case files.

The new offering from the digital client platform for property advisers means its platform is suitable for brokers and firms that operate in the specialist finance market.

It will also be suitable for firms that offer mainstream protection and mortgage advice, including for residential and buy to let (BTL).

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Jack Rogers, CEO of Keychain, said: “Bridging and commercial cases are among the most admin-heavy and time-pressured transactions in the market. Advisers need tools that are specifically built for these transactions, as legacy systems designed around the vanilla residential and BTL mortgage market just aren’t up to the job.

“We have expanded our platform, already used by hundreds of advisers in the residential and buy-to-let space, to give specialist finance firms a modern platform that genuinely makes their day-to-day lives easier.”

Mike Ward of MWMS, an existing Keychain user, said: “Since MWMS started using Keychain, it’s been a real game-changer for our business. When providing bridging and commercial products, we are often required to provide an extensive but tailored request for documents. Keychain makes this process simple, fast, and efficient.”